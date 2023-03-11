Jeremy Hunt Reveals His First Thought When Liz Truss Asked Him To Be Chancellor

Jeremy Hunt has revealed his first thought when Liz Truss asked him to become chancellor.
The MP for South West Surrey said the then prime minister sent him a text message asking him to call her.
Truss’s government was imploding in October 2022 and she had been forced to sack her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, following his disastrous mini-budget.
She called on Hunt in a bid to steady the economy and heal ruptures within the Conservative Party.
However, Hunt has now revealed that he thought it was a “hoax” when Truss texted him.
He made the revelation in an interview with GB News ahead of the Budget this Wednesday.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed the UK economy had returned to growth in January, easing fears of an impending recession ahead of Hunt’s spring Budget.
The ONS said the economy grew by 0.3% in January, following a sharp 0.5% decline in gross domestic product (GDP) in December.
Hunt is tipped to extend the current Energy Price Guarantee until July, hike the price of cigarettes and increase corporation tax.