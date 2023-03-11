Jeremy Hunt Reveals His First Thought When Liz Truss Asked Him To Be Chancellor

Jeremy Hunt and Liz Truss/ House of Commons - PA Images via Getty Images

Jeremy Hunt has revealed his first thought when Liz Truss asked him to become chancellor.

The MP for South West Surrey said the then prime minister sent him a text message asking him to call her.

Truss’s government was imploding in October 2022 and she had been forced to sack her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, following his disastrous mini-budget.

She called on Hunt in a bid to steady the economy and heal ruptures within the Conservative Party.

However, Hunt has now revealed that he thought it was a “hoax” when Truss texted him.

He made the revelation in an interview with GB News ahead of the Budget this Wednesday.

Asked if he expected to remain in post after Rishi Sunak became PM, Hunt admitted: “Not in my wildest dreams. When I got the text message from Liz Truss, asking me to call her I thought it was a hoax.

“So it’s been a complete surprise to me. It’s a total privilege, because I set up my business for 14 years, and now I’ve got a chance to help other people who want to follow the same path that I did.

“But I’m also very aware of the challenges. I should also say, I think it’s an incredible privilege to be Rishi Sunak’s chancellor.”

Pressed on why he felt Sunak had kept him on he said: “I think you’ll have to ask him those questions.

“But what I’d say is that I think it’s been a fantastic partnership.”

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed the UK economy had returned to growth in January, easing fears of an impending recession ahead of Hunt’s spring Budget.

The ONS said the economy grew by 0.3% in January, following a sharp 0.5% decline in gross domestic product (GDP) in December.