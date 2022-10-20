Liz Truss Resigns As UK's Fourth PM In 6 Years And Twitter Can't Help But Laugh

Liz Truss has just resigned, meaning the UK is about to move onto its fifth prime minister in just six years – and its third in the last six weeks.
After just 44 days in office, the prime minister lost the confidence of the Conservative Party with two of her most senior ministers leaving government within a matter of days.
Truss said there will be a new leader of the Tory party within a week, meaning they will become the de facto prime minister, but they will have to govern on the same mandate Boris Johnson was elected on back in 2019 – or call a new election.
But, amid the turmoil, Twitter was ready with its best jokes – particularly about who would be the next person to take on No.10 (considering every prime minister since 2016 has resigned because their term was up).
There were the inevitable conversations around Boris Johnson, and whether he may be asked to return to office (as his ally Nadine Dorries has been requesting).
There were also people pointing out that No.10 had been insisting Truss would carry the party until the next election, in 2024, just hours before she resigned.
Plenty of people wheeled out jokes comparing Truss to a lettuce, after The Economist said she had the same “shelf-life”.
The Daily Star then set up a lettuce cam on YouTube, asking which would last longer.
And then there were just the incredulous jokes.
Some people recalled how Truss said only the day before her resignation that she was a “fighter not a quitter” when asked in the Commons if she would leave office.