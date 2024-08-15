Liz Truss' Supposed Backing For Free Speech Questioned As She Whines About Lettuce Stunt

Liz Truss’ support for free speech has been questioned after she doubled down on her claim that a stunt which disrupted a pro-Donald Trump she was talking at was “not funny”.
The former prime minister stormed off stage after campaign group Led By Donkeys used a lettuce-related prank to mock her 49 days as prime minister.
The stunt, by activist group Led By Donkeys, was a reference to when the Daily Star set up a livestream of a lettuce to see which would last longer – Truss’s career in Downing Street after her mini-Budget or the leafy vegetable. The lettuce won.
After becoming aware of the joke - which involved a banner with a lettuce being lowered from the ceiling above her head - Truss said “that’s not funny” and then left the stage.
Truss took to X yesterday afternoon to make her feelings clear about what had happened.
She said: “What happened last night was not funny. Far-left activists disrupted the event, which then had to be stopped for security reasons. This is done to intimidate people and suppress free speech. I won’t stand for it. Would we see the same reaction if the activists were far-right?”
But other users of the social media platform pointed out that the prank was simply an expression of the free speech Truss says everyone should enjoy.