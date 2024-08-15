Liz Truss' Supposed Backing For Free Speech Questioned As She Whines About Lettuce Stunt

Liz Truss is not happy at being mocked. via Associated Press

Liz Truss’ support for free speech has been questioned after she doubled down on her claim that a stunt which disrupted a pro-Donald Trump she was talking at was “not funny”.

The former prime minister stormed off stage after campaign group Led By Donkeys used a lettuce-related prank to mock her 49 days as prime minister.

The stunt, by activist group Led By Donkeys, was a reference to when the Daily Star set up a livestream of a lettuce to see which would last longer – Truss’s career in Downing Street after her mini-Budget or the leafy vegetable. The lettuce won.

We just dropped in on Liz Truss’s pro-Trump speaking tour with a remote-controlled lettuce banner. She didn’t find it funny. 🥬 pic.twitter.com/jtSqaxycfF — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) August 13, 2024

After becoming aware of the joke - which involved a banner with a lettuce being lowered from the ceiling above her head - Truss said “that’s not funny” and then left the stage.

Truss took to X yesterday afternoon to make her feelings clear about what had happened.

She said: “What happened last night was not funny. Far-left activists disrupted the event, which then had to be stopped for security reasons. This is done to intimidate people and suppress free speech. I won’t stand for it. Would we see the same reaction if the activists were far-right?”

What happened last night was not funny. Far-left activists disrupted the event, which then had to be stopped for security reasons.



This is done to intimidate people and suppress free speech. I won't stand for it.



Would we see the same reaction if the activists were far-right? — Liz Truss (@trussliz) August 14, 2024

But other users of the social media platform pointed out that the prank was simply an expression of the free speech Truss says everyone should enjoy.

Led By Donkeys are not far left. But they are as entitled to freedom of speech as you — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) August 14, 2024

Nope - it was very funny.



Also, it wasn't a suppression of Free Speech. https://t.co/MAZdmZ5wwV — The Bear (@i_iratus) August 14, 2024

Do you want free speech and freedom of expression or not? So a peaceful protest is not OK if it's against you? But everyone should be able to say anything they want all the time?

You see very confussed Liz? — Clifford 🇪🇺 (@holte) August 14, 2024

