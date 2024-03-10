Liza Koshy Masterfully Recovers From Oscars Red Carpet Stumble

Liza Koshy proved she knows a thing or two about a comeback after stumbling at the Academy Awards on Sunday.
The YouTuber-turned-actor was pure glamour as she strode down the red carpet in a scarlet Marchesa gown and red ultra-platform heels.
Though a gorgeous look, Koshy’s ensemble ended up being her downfall ― literally.
In footage taken by The Associated Press and posted to X, the “Double Dare” host was seen slipping to the ground as she tip-toed away from a photo op in her tight, off-the-shoulder, mermaid-train number.
Clearly shocked by her fall, Koshy’s jaw dropped, and she blushed.
She didn’t let the clumsy moment ruin her mood, however.
Making as elegant a recovery as possible, the star shot a smile over her shoulder, beckoning several people to come help her up.