Vanessa Hudgens announced her pregnancy in fine style when she arrived at the Oscars on Sunday.
The mom-to-be glowed in a fitted black by Vera Wang Couture which elegantly hugged her belly as she made her way down the red carpet.
Adding some oomph to the chic long-sleeve look, she donned a diamond necklace, matching earrings and chunky rings, all by Chopard.
The High School Musical star’s dark hair flowed from her crown in a high ponytail, and her makeup was neutral with a rosy touch.
It was quite the big moment for the soon-to-be mommy, who was there to host the Academy’s official pre-show with Julianne Hough.
This is both Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker’s first child. Still newlyweds, the actor and baseball player married last December in Tulum, Mexico.