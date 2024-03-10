These Are All The British Nominees To Look Out For At The 2024 Oscars

The biggest night in the entertainment calendar is finally coming this weekend, as stars are preparing to descend on the red carpet for the 2024 Oscars.
Competition is looking particularly stiff at the 96th Academy Awards – Oppenheimer is leading the way with 13 nominations, followed by 11 for Poor Things, 10 for Killers Of The Flower Moon and eight for Barbie.
There’s plenty of British talent up for gongs this year, with Christopher Nolan a frontrunner for the Best Director prize.
He’s also up for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on the historical epic, which features Irish actor Cillian Murphy in the lead role.
Also adding to the hit movie’s nominations is a Best Supporting Actress nod for Emily Blunt’s role as J. Robert Oppenheimer’s wife Kitty, her first ever Academy Award nomination. She’s up against America Ferrera, Jodie Foster, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Danielle Brooks.
Incredibly, Nolan has never won a single Oscar, despite being nominated for eight in the past for films including Momento, Inception and Dunkirk.
He’s facing competition this year from fellow British filmmaker , thanks to his powerful film The Zone Of Interest, about a German family living next to the Auschwitz concentration camp.
Carey Mulligan also earned her third Oscar nomination as she goes up for the Best Actress award for her performance as Leonard Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre in Maestro, which stars Bradley Cooper.
She’s nominated alongside the likes of Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller and Emma Stone.
Over in the Best Original Song category, meanwhile, British musician and producer Mark Ronson is in the running with his Barbie power ballad I’m Just Ken, which previously earned him a Grammy nomination.
Mark is nominated alongside another Barbie song, Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For?, while he and Ryan Gosling are tipped to be putting in a performance on the night.
Popular British films including Saltburn and All Of Us Strangers, however, were snubbed from this year’s Oscars altogether.
You can check out the full list of nominations here.