These Are All The British Nominees To Look Out For At The 2024 Oscars

Christopher Nolan at the 2018 Oscars Dan MacMedan via Getty Images

The biggest night in the entertainment calendar is finally coming this weekend, as stars are preparing to descend on the red carpet for the 2024 Oscars.

Competition is looking particularly stiff at the 96th Academy Awards – Oppenheimer is leading the way with 13 nominations, followed by 11 for Poor Things, 10 for Killers Of The Flower Moon and eight for Barbie.

There’s plenty of British talent up for gongs this year, with Christopher Nolan a frontrunner for the Best Director prize.

He’s also up for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on the historical epic, which features Irish actor Cillian Murphy in the lead role.

Emily Blunt is among 2024's Best Supporting Actress nominees Michael Blackshire via Getty Images

Incredibly, Nolan has never won a single Oscar, despite being nominated for eight in the past for films including Momento, Inception and Dunkirk.

He’s facing competition this year from fellow British filmmaker , thanks to his powerful film The Zone Of Interest, about a German family living next to the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Jonathan Glazer is one of two Brits nominated for Best Director NurPhoto via Getty Images

Carey Mulligan also earned her third Oscar nomination as she goes up for the Best Actress award for her performance as Leonard Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre in Maestro, which stars Bradley Cooper.

She’s nominated alongside the likes of Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller and Emma Stone.

Carey Mulligan at the 2021 Oscars Handout via Getty Images

Over in the Best Original Song category, meanwhile, British musician and producer Mark Ronson is in the running with his Barbie power ballad I’m Just Ken, which previously earned him a Grammy nomination.

Mark won his first Oscar in 2019 for his work on A Star Is Born VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Popular British films including Saltburn and All Of Us Strangers, however, were snubbed from this year’s Oscars altogether.