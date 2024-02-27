Ryan Gosling Fans Rejoice As They Finally Get The Oscars News They've Been Waiting For

Ryan Gosling as Ken during his big number in the Barbie film Warner Bros

Barbie fans have major cause for celebration this morning, as it’s been reported that Ryan Gosling will be performing at the Oscars after all.

The Canadian star has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Ken at the upcoming ceremony, where his big number I’m Just Ken is also in the running for Best Original Song.

Ever since the nominees were announced, Ryan’s fanbase have been calling for him to perform the Mark Ronson-penned song during the live broadcast, which the man himself recently cast doubt on, admitting he’d not even been approached.

Fortunately, it seems Oscars organisers have seen the light.

On Monday, Variety reported that Ryan will be taking to the stage as Ken for one last time, and while the news is yet to be confirmed by the Film Academy or the Oscar nominee himself, the reports alone are enough to get fans excited…

The world is healing 🥺😍 — RIHANAT IDAMU ADUGBO(BBBG)🫶🏾 (@Rihanatsona) February 26, 2024

Oscar nominee and performer Ryan there will never be another man like you pic.twitter.com/5hXpZ8T5KS https://t.co/aoBjMiZHHu — and Aria 🏳️⚧️💕 (Ryan Gosling’s version) (@andgosling) February 26, 2024

I honestly LOVE THIS 🥰



yall will never make me hate this song lol https://t.co/hYTINYFwUE — ale 💌 in my polin season 🪞🪶 (@latinasmoak) February 26, 2024

Doesn’t matter that he isn’t winning. He’s still gonna steal the show. https://t.co/foR51E1C65 pic.twitter.com/mRoNlATwQZ — Kristina (@rawrkristina) February 26, 2024

I’m telling y’all he is gonna call out the academy after he ends his performance https://t.co/XEPRC1jVIA — klaudia ✨ (@sunflowroceans) February 26, 2024

ryan gosling not performing city of stars from la la land at the oscars but doing it for i’m just ken OH not a single serious bone on this man’s body https://t.co/D0mEf44019 — georgia (@winonasivy) February 26, 2024

do we know if Ryan Gosling is aware of this https://t.co/rLz23S9R8A — free Amma Crellin gofundme (@1ux1isbon) February 26, 2024

academy showing up at Ryan Gosling’s door https://t.co/BbuiCKna31 pic.twitter.com/fBRjUHHhfZ — Chris Alsikkan (@AlsikkanTV) February 26, 2024

Whoever talked him into this deserves a raise. https://t.co/mG0llh0b61 — InSession Film (@InSessionFilm) February 26, 2024

Barbie has been nominated for an impressive eight awards at this year’s Oscars, including acting nods for cast members Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, as well as additional Best Original Song recognition for Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For?.

Margot has been nominated as a producer on Barbie, while Greta is up for the Best Adapted Screenplay prize.