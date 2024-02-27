Ryan Gosling Fans Rejoice As They Finally Get The Oscars News They've Been Waiting For

Barbie fans have major cause for celebration this morning, as it’s been reported that Ryan Gosling will be performing at the Oscars after all.
The Canadian star has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Ken at the upcoming ceremony, where his big number I’m Just Ken is also in the running for Best Original Song.
Ever since the nominees were announced, Ryan’s fanbase have been calling for him to perform the Mark Ronson-penned song during the live broadcast, which the man himself recently cast doubt on, admitting he’d not even been approached.
Fortunately, it seems Oscars organisers have seen the light.
On Monday, Variety reported that Ryan will be taking to the stage as Ken for one last time, and while the news is yet to be confirmed by the Film Academy or the Oscar nominee himself, the reports alone are enough to get fans excited…
Barbie has been nominated for an impressive eight awards at this year’s Oscars, including acting nods for cast members Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, as well as additional Best Original Song recognition for Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For?.
However, the film has also sparked plenty of debate after Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were left off the Best Actress and Best Director shortlists, respectively.
Margot has been nominated as a producer on Barbie, while Greta is up for the Best Adapted Screenplay prize.
The 2024 Oscars will take place on Sunday 10 March, airing live on ITV for the first time.