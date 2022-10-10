Lizzo Brings Down The House With Epic Clapback For Kanye West

Lizzo told a Canadian crowd on Friday that she’s minding her “fat Black beautiful business” following Kanye West’s comments about her weight in a bizarre Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson.

Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, used part of the interview to claim that “bots” attack the About Damn Time singer for losing weight and media organisations promote her “unhealthy” weight.

“Let’s get aside from the fact whether it’s fashion and vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own, it’s actually clinically unhealthy,” the rapper said.

Lizzo via Associated Press

Lizzo used her Toronto stop during The Special Tour on Friday to seemingly address Kanye’s comments and expressed her desire to stay in Canada, TMZ reported.

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherfucking name in they motherfucking mouth for no motherfucking reason, I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business” the pop star said.

She later inquired if she can stay in the country and asked the crowd who she can marry for dual citizenship.