Lizzo Gets The Last Laugh At VMAs After Being Body-Shamed: 'I'm Winning, Ho!'

Booked, busy and thoroughly unbothered, Lizzo had absolutely no time for a comedian who body-shamed her days before an appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
Ahead of the ceremony on Sunday night, US comic Aries Spears made a string of insulting and degrading remarks about the singer’s appearance.
However, Lizzo didn’t give Aries even a second of her attention at the awards show, where she walked away with the Video For Good prize for her hit About Damn Time.
While she didn’t specifically comment on the comedian’s personal remarks, she did manage to subtly drag him in her acceptance speech.
“I want to say thank you so much for supporting me and loving me. And now, to the bitches that got somethin’ to say about me in the press,” she said, evoking how Nicki Minaj called out Miley Cyrus at the ceremony in 2015.
“You know what? I’m not gonna say nothing,” she added. “They be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back?’. Because, bitch, I’m winning, ho!”
“Best revenge is your paper, bitch!” she added, channelling Beyoncé before leaving the stage.
Lizzo also took the opportunity to share a message about the power of voting with viewers, stating: “I don’t know what ‘music videos for good’ means, but I do know what your vote means, and that’s a fucking lot.
“Your vote means everything to me. It means everything to make a change in this country. So, remember when you’re voting for your favoruite artists, vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us.”
The music superstar was up for five awards at this year’s VMAs, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Video for Good and Song of Summer.
While Lizzo has stayed mostly mum on Aries Spears’ comments about her, her fans came out in full force to support the singer online, questioning why people are once again giving unsolicited opinions about her body:
Earlier in the evening, Lizzo stunned in a billowing Jean Paul Gaultier gown on the red carpet and performed a show-stopping rendition of About Damn Time and new single 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).
Watch her performance below: