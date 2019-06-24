Lizzo looked the life and soul of the party singing her hit ‘Truth Hurts’ at the BET awards in LA on Sunday night, dancing atop a giant wedding in a veil and huge sunglasses with a full army of bridal backing singers.

But the performance felt even more powerful after the singer’s heartfelt comments about her mental health only two days earlier.

On Friday, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to share that she was struggling. “I’m depressed and there’s no one I can talk to because there’s nothing anyone can do about it,” she wrote across a video of herself, which at the time of writing had been viewed more than 1.3 million times. “Life hurts.”

In the caption, she said it feels like the whole world is “ghosting” her sometimes. “I self-love so hard because everything feels like rejection,” she said. “Sad af today. But this too shall pass.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Lizzo

Thousands of comments flooded in, responding to Lizzo’s candid post, with plenty of people sending her well-wishes and kind thoughts. One fan wrote: “Your music has kept me going lately. I also suffer from depression. You are not alone. This too shall pass, indeed. You’re in my thoughts and prayers. Love you.”

Another added: “Thanks for being honest and vulnerable! I’m so sorry you feel this way right now but knowing someone as confident and fearless as you also struggles makes me feel so much less alone.”

The reaction from fans blew the star away. So much so that hours later she shared another post: a video of her talking about sadness.

“I learned in the last 24hrs that being emotionally honest can save your life,” she wrote. “Reaching out may be hard but as soon as I did it, I was immediately covered in love. I used to think of sadness as a constant with fleeting moments of joy in between... but it’s a wave 🌊joy🌊sadness🌊joy🌊sadness🌊 and my sadness can be as temporary as my joy.”