Tom Hiddleston in Loki S2 Disney+/Marvel

The Loki season two release date might still be months away, but details on what fans can expect are starting to trickle through.

New episodes of the hit show, which sees Tom Hiddleston as the titular God of Mischief, will arrive on Disney+ in October and this time around, he has an even bigger task on his hands.

Advertisement

Series two will see Loki joined by plenty of familiar faces from the first set of episodes and it will feature some seriously exciting new arrivals, including an Oscar winner.

From who’s joining the cast, to what their characters will be up against, here’s everything you need to know about Loki season two…

Which cast members are returning?

All of your fave stars will be back for more, with Tom reprising his role as Loki and Owen Wilson at his side as Mobius.

Sophia Di Martino is returning as Sylvie Laufeydottir, Gugu Mbatha-Raw is back as Judge Renslayer and Eugene Cordero will again be playing Casey.

Advertisement

Ke Huy Quan, Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

Who is new to the cast?

Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan is swapping the Everything, Everywhere All At Once multiverse for another with his role as TVA archivist O.B.

Blindspotting’s Rafael Casal and Silent Witness actress Liz Carr have also joined the cast, though details on who they’re playing are still being kept under wraps.

Kate Dickie, who famously played Lysa Arryn in Game Of Thrones, is another newcomer and all we know about her character is that she will be a villain.

Ke Huy Quan in Loki season two Marvel/Disney+

Advertisement

How did series one end?

Season one’s huge finale ended with a twist which set things up perfectly for another series.

Despite pleading from Loki, Sylvie finally stabbed He Who Remains – despite his promise to unleash a multiverse of timelines for versions of himself to conquer, that go well beyond the Time Variance Authority’s reach. In short – they’re now facing chaos.

What does Ant-man And The Wasp: Quantumania have to do with it?

Season one of Loki actually led into the Ant-Man movie, which featured Kang as the Quantum Realm’s new ruler and resident villain. The mid-credits scene after Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania saw Kang’s variants assemble to discuss his death.

The Council of Kangs were aware of the multiverse that had opened up and knew it needed to be eradicated so they could rule. The end-credits scene then saw Loki and Mobuis reunite to face the new threat.

What will happen in season two?

Marvel’s synopsis reads: “Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

Is there a trailer?

There is! And it gives us our first glimpse at Loki in an alternate timeline.

“I’ve been pulled through time between the past and the present,” he explains. “If what I saw was true, there is nothing that stands between this world and utter destruction.”

Advertisement

The trailer also features the first look at Ke Huy Quan’s character, O.B.

What is the controversy surrounding Jonathan Majors?

In March – just weeks after the release of the Ant-Man movie he starred in – Jonathan Majors was arrested on suspicion of assault and aggravated harassment after a domestic dispute.

A 30-year-old woman was taken to a New York City hospital “with minor injuries to her head and neck”, police said at the time.

An investigation carried out by Rolling Stone then alleged Jonathan had carried out ‘extreme abuse’ against various partners for almost a decade. The actor vehemently denied all accusations. He will stand trial on charges relating to the March incident this month.

Jonathan Majors Alberto Rodriguez via Getty Images

Advertisement

In the wake of the allegations, Jonathan was dropped by his management company and his invitation to the star-studded Met Gala was rescinded.

Filming on Loki S2 had already wrapped by March and given how central Jonathan’s villainous character seems to be, many fans wondered how Disney and Marvel would handle things.

The trailer features just one brief scene with him in, but a number of fans have still shared their disappointment.

I guess Loki season 2 has already filmed by the time the Jonathan Majors allegations happened, but it still sucked seeing him pop up and being reminded that they still haven’t fired him — Dylan Storm Day (@DDayMovies) July 31, 2023

jonathan majors is probably still gonna be in loki s2 and that's enough for me to ignore it's existence — َ (@filmoguls) July 31, 2023

Advertisement

What have the cast said about the series?

The ongoing actors’ strike means the cast will not be doing any new promotional interviews for the series, though any that took place before the strike began will still be released.

Tom teased season two in a Total Film interview last year, as he told the publication: “At the end of season one, the story isn’t over. I think that’s really clear.

“Loki’s almost more unstable, and as turbulent and passionate and chaotic as he’s ever been. And maybe some of that needs resolution. There’s stuff to unpack.”

When can we watch Loki season two?