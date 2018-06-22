London Euston Pub Fire: Over 70 Firefighters Tackle Large Blaze

The fire is now under control, a statement for the London Fire Brigade said.

Ten fire engines and 72 firefighters and officers were called to the fire at a pub in Chalton Street, Euston.

A massive fire broke out at a pub near Euston station in central London on Friday night.

The pub’s customers were seen fleeing to safety as the fire took hold.

A spokeswomen for the London Fire Brigade said: “Half of the roof and part of the first floor are alight ... The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

Station Manager Steve Chesson, who was at the scene, said: “The pub was open and in use at the time of the fire and a number of people left the building before the brigade arrived.”

The brigade was called at just after 8pm. Fire crews from Soho, Islington, Kentish Town, Shoreditch, Paddington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

Corin Faife was in the pub watching a World Cup game when he noticed smoke.

He told BBC News: “Suddenly the fire alarm went off and a staff member told us to get out. The bar staff were running around making sure everybody got out.

“It was a pretty scary situation. We grabbed all of our things and ran out.”