London Luton airport has been named the worst airport in the UK for a third year running.
London Luton received a score of just 35% after being given the lowest rating for half of the 10 categories assessed in an annual passenger satisfaction survey conducted by Which?.
Customers ranked the experience of toilets, staff and bag drop queues, among other factors.
Doncaster Sheffield came out on top as the best ranked airport. The Yorkshire airport was reviewed with the highest customer rating, with 87% of passengers impressed with its facilities as well as the choice of shops and the price for food outlets.
London Southend came in a close second with an 84% rating, with Newcastle airport following with 74% and Southampton with a reputable 73%.
The research polled more than 11,000 passengers in April and May of 2018. Some 521 were questioned about London Luton.
Nick Barton, London Luton chief executive, said the poll only represented a small proportion of passengers. He quoted the airport’s own survey, which concluded that 70% were happy with the experience.
On the other hand, Scottish airport Inverness also scored above average with 68%, unlike Aberdeen airport which received the lowest ranking with 49%.
Top Ten Ranked Airports 2018
1. Doncaster Sheffield (87%)
2. London Southend (84%)
3. Newcastle (74%)
4. Southampton (73%)
5. Exeter (72%)
6. Bournemouth (71%)
7=. Liverpool (70%)
7=. London City (70%)
9=. Inverness (68%)
9=. Norwich (68%)
Lowest Ranked Airports 2018
21. London Heathrow Terminal 4 (56%)
22=. London Gatwick South Terminal (55%)
22=. London Heathrow Terminal 3 (55%)
24. Leeds Bradford (54%)
25. Manchester Terminal 2 (51%)
26. Belfast International (50%)
27. Aberdeen (49%)
28. Manchester Terminal 1 (46%)
29=. London Stansted (44%)
29=. Manchester Terminal 3 (44%)
31. London Luton (35%)
