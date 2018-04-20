The scorching weather may be a welcome respite for many of us, but spare a thought for London Marathon runners who are set to compete in the hottest race on record on Sunday.

Organisers have announced they will add more water, ice and shower stations along the 26.2-mile route given that highs of 23C are possible, beating the 1996 record of 22.7C.

Conditions may be especially difficult for fancy-dress runners, including the almost 100 attempting Guinness World Records dressed in outfits like a suit of armour, a Paddington Bear costume and ski boots.