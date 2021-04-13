Long Queues Form For Surge Testing In London After South African Variant Found

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images People take Covid-19 tests at a mobile coronavirus surge testing centre in south London.

Long queues have been formed after extra coronavirus testing facilities were set up in two south London boroughs as dozens of new cases of the South African variant were detected. Some 44 confirmed cases of the variant have been found predominantly in Lambeth and neighbouring Wandsworth, with a further 30 probable cases identified, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said. People aged 11 and over who live, work or travel through those areas are being urged to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, on top of using twice-weekly rapid testing. Lambeth Council said eight additional testing sites have opened across the borough from Monday and facilities are also available in Wandsworth.

absolute scenes at the lambeth town hall testing center queue looped around like 3 buildings — ezz (@uberfeets) April 13, 2021

Ministers are under pressure to tighten quarantine laws after the cluster of cases emerged. Downing Street insisted the outbreak was being taken “very seriously” and “strong measures” had been put in place to prevent the spread of the variant. But Labour said the development was “deeply concerning” because of concerns that vaccines could be less effective against variants. Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has written to Priti Patel to call for a “comprehensive” hotel quarantine system.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images People stand socially distanced as they queue to enter a mobile coronavirus surge testing centre in Brockwell Park in south London.

The BBC reported that the outbreak appears to have been triggered by an individual who travelled from Africa in February. According to documents seen by the broadcaster, the country involved was not on the red list for mandatory hotel quarantine at that time, but is now. In his letter to the home secretary, Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “Labour has consistently called for a comprehensive hotel quarantine system, to do everything possible to stop variants reaching the UK. “However, the UK government has refused to act on these warnings and the prospects of further outbreaks remain incredibly concerning. “Sadly the outbreak in south London is an example of what can occur when action is not taken.” The prime minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “I think this is something that we are taking very seriously and the effective surge testing processes that we have in place have been working well here. “We know that variants do pose a risk, it’s one of our four tests for the progression of the road map. But… we have strong measures in place to find and isolate any new cases.”

Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images Members of the public queue for the COVID-19 testing centre at St John's Church in Waterloo, south London. Surge testing has begun in the boroughs of Lambeth and Wandsworth in south London following the identification of a number of cases of a variant of the virus first found in South Africa. Picture date: Tuesday April 13, 2021. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)