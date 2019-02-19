11 People Arrested After Another Fatal Stabbing In London

Eleven people are being held on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in central London.

The Metropolitan Police said the male victim died at a hotel in Euston Street, Camden, on Monday night.

He had entered the building from the street before collapsing in the lobby.

Staff came to his aid and police were called to the scene at about 10.45pm. The man was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later.

The suspects were taken into custody at separate London police stations, the force said.