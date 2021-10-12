London mayor Sadiq Khan has released a new map of the underground where each stop honours a different Black trailblazer.
On Tuesday, Khan tweeted a picture of the new tube names and said: “We’re putting London’s Black history on the map.”
Created by TfL (Transport for London) and BCA (Black Cultural Archives) Heritage, the map aims to honour 272 “Black creators, leaders and trailblazers who have helped make London the city it is today”.
It was researched by historian Kelly Foster along with BCA.
The work honours Black History Month which takes place every October.
The tube lines are organised according to what each Black icon excelled at.
The Bakerloo line represents sports stars – like Olympic runner Harry Edward – while the Central line relates to those in the Arts, the Circle line remembers Georgians and the District line honours trailblazers.
The Jubilee line marks LGBTQ+ idols, the Hammersmith and City recognises vanguards, the Metropolitan line medics, the Northern line campaigners, the Piccadilly line performers, the Victoria line literary stars and finally the Waterloo and City line honours cultural heroes, like artist and actor Rudi Patterson.
The map’s release also honours the 40th anniversary of the Black Cultural Archives, an organisation which aims to record the histories of people across the African diaspora in British history.
Managing director of the archives Arike Oke said: “London’s black history is deeply embedded in its streets and neighbourhoods.
“We hope the map will be an invitation to find out more and to explore.”
The London mayor Khan also unpacked what he hoped to achieve with the map, explaining: “Black History is London’s history.
“This re-imagination of the iconic Tube map celebrates the enormous contribution Black people have made and continue to make, to the success of our city.
“I’m determined to create a more equal city where Black lives truly matter.
“This starts with education and that’s why this new Black History Tube Map is so important.”
The map pays tribute to figures such as Claudia Jones, a political activity who co-founded Notting Hill Carnival – she’s replaced Camden Town station.
West Brompton has been renamed Ivory Bangle Lady, which is the nickname awarded to the remains of a high-status North African woman found in 4th century Roman York. Discovering her led historians to believe wealthy people from across the Roman Empire lived in Britain then.