London mayor Sadiq Khan has released a new map of the underground where each stop honours a different Black trailblazer.

On Tuesday, Khan tweeted a picture of the new tube names and said: “We’re putting London’s Black history on the map.”

Advertisement

Created by TfL (Transport for London) and BCA (Black Cultural Archives) Heritage, the map aims to honour 272 “Black creators, leaders and trailblazers who have helped make London the city it is today”.

It was researched by historian Kelly Foster along with BCA.

The work honours Black History Month which takes place every October.

We’re putting London’s Black history on the map.



Zoom in for @TfL and @BCAHeritage’s new reimagined tube map celebrating the Black creators, leaders and trailblazers who have helped make London the city it is today. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/ijumXrvwT3 — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) October 12, 2021

The tube lines are organised according to what each Black icon excelled at.

Advertisement

The Bakerloo line represents sports stars – like Olympic runner Harry Edward – while the Central line relates to those in the Arts, the Circle line remembers Georgians and the District line honours trailblazers.

The Jubilee line marks LGBTQ+ idols, the Hammersmith and City recognises vanguards, the Metropolitan line medics, the Northern line campaigners, the Piccadilly line performers, the Victoria line literary stars and finally the Waterloo and City line honours cultural heroes, like artist and actor Rudi Patterson.

TFL TFL's new redesigned tube map up close

The map’s release also honours the 40th anniversary of the Black Cultural Archives, an organisation which aims to record the histories of people across the African diaspora in British history.

Managing director of the archives Arike Oke said: “London’s black history is deeply embedded in its streets and neighbourhoods.

Advertisement

“We hope the map will be an invitation to find out more and to explore.”

The London mayor Khan also unpacked what he hoped to achieve with the map, explaining: “Black History is London’s history.

“This re-imagination of the iconic Tube map celebrates the enormous contribution Black people have made and continue to make, to the success of our city.

“I’m determined to create a more equal city where Black lives truly matter.

“This starts with education and that’s why this new Black History Tube Map is so important.”

The map pays tribute to figures such as Claudia Jones, a political activity who co-founded Notting Hill Carnival – she’s replaced Camden Town station.