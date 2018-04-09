London's Knife Crime Epidemic Isn't Separate To Its Social Suffering

Stratford is a tangle of old memories and new modern encroachments. The old shopping centre standing in the middle even if the gravitational pull of Stratford is elsewhere. A stream of fried takeaway shops nestling in every side street with their nauseating aroma that still entices you.

If you walk through the centre, there’s a gust of nostalgia of the old East End clinging in the stalls and people, the teenagers skateboarding as it is closing up, the familiar faces selling fruits and fishes. As you step outside and see sky-rise flats, Olympics Stadium and Westfield, you realise it’s also an old Stratford fading away. A snapshot of how against the backdrop of rapid and relentless changes in the city, many Londoners have been trapped in an impoverishing stasis.

It’s one of the towns that have for years suffered crime and gangs. At the time of writing this, London has endured its 50th murder in 2018, a spree of stabbings and shootings has dyed the city streets with innocent blood. But for a lot of us who have grown up in towns where drug dealers and gangs have been seeded by astonishing suffering, there’s not really a feeling of an upsurge as much as a sense of continuity finally reaching national panic.

The shock pulsing like an electrical current through the city simply suggests for so long people have been cocooned away from the London of struggling towns where drugs and crime have guttered through our lives as our reality. I went to a school where gang culture was an embedded part of life. There’s a culture of fear and need to belong that pulls you in like metal to a magnet. It starts small until it becomes your life. I once held drugs for someone I shouldn’t have, and saw what the mob mentality was like, corrosive and persuasive, the power it gave you over your own life in a society where the working-class really have none. I avoided it mostly because of my family. We were working-class, but usually comfortably above the poverty line. Others aren’t so lucky.

As the tide of crime blows like an uncontrollable storm through London I also recall something else from my school: the police officers who were always in our schools during lunch breaks and when school finished. They were friendly with us, or so I thought, but I realise now they thought we were criminals in waiting. And it was the black youth they watched and suspected the most.