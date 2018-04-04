A man in his 20s has died after being stabbed in Hackney in London in the latest in a spate of killings to stun the UK’s capital.

The death brings London’s murder toll to 50 after a man in his 50s died after a fight outside a betting shop in Clapton, east London, earlier on Wednesday and two teenagers were killed in separate incidents on Monday.

Police said a man with stab wounds had approached officers in Link Street in Hackney at just before 8pm

He was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene about 25 minutes later.

The killing comes after a 16-year-old boy found on Monday with bullet wounds in Walthamstow died last night.

That attack came within an hour of the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Tanesha Melbourne in Tottenham.