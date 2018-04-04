A man in his 20s has died after being stabbed in Hackney in London in the latest in a spate of killings to stun the UK’s capital.
The death brings London’s murder toll to 50 after a man in his 50s died after a fight outside a betting shop in Clapton, east London, earlier on Wednesday and two teenagers were killed in separate incidents on Monday.
Police said a man with stab wounds had approached officers in Link Street in Hackney at just before 8pm
He was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene about 25 minutes later.
The killing comes after a 16-year-old boy found on Monday with bullet wounds in Walthamstow died last night.
That attack came within an hour of the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Tanesha Melbourne in Tottenham.
The Metropolitan Police said: “Shortly before 20.00 on Wednesday, 4 April, officers on patrol on Link Street in Hackney were approached by a man suffering from stab injuries.
“Officers immediately provided the man with first aid.
“The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.
“The man, who is believed to be aged in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 20.24.”
The statement continues: “Next of kin are yet to be informed.
“A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.
“The Homicide and Major Crime Command has been notified.
“A crime scene remains in place.
“There have been no arrests.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version.