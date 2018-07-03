More Children Are Seeking Help For Loneliness, And The Majority Are Girls

There has been an increase in the number of children seeking out help for loneliness, Childline has reported.

The charity said it saw a 14% increase in calls about the topic over 2017 and 2018 compared with the previous years. The youngest caller was 10 years old.

Mental health issues, bullying and social media are all contributing towards a growing number of young people struggling with feelings of isolation and loneliness, according to Childline.

The vast majority of callers, 80%, were girls and some children pointed to the “harmful effects” of social media by comparing themselves to others online and felt “increasingly isolated” by seeing people they thought were friends socialise without them.

One unnamed teenage boy told Childline: “Recently I’ve been feeling really isolated and alone. I see all my friends having a good time on social media and it gets me down, I feel like no one cares enough to invite me.

“My mood is getting worse and now I’m just upset all the time and can’t stop crying. It’s affecting my school work and my mood swings are uncontrollable, it’s like everything is falling apart. I just don’t want to feel alone anymore.”