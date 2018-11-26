These Long Lost Holiday BFFs Were Reunited After 12 Years With The Help Of Twitter

Two childhood best friends who had lost touch for 12 years have been reunited by social media in less than 24 hours.

Brianna Cry and Heidi ‘Heii’ Tran met in 2006 on a Hawaiian cruise holiday with their families. The pair, who were both seven at the time, became inseparable for a brief time on the boat before each going their separate ways and never speaking again.

Then on Saturday, 19-year-old Cry posted an old photo on Twitter saying: “I met this girl on a dinner cruise in Hawaii in 2006. We were basically best friends for that night so I need y’all to help me find my best friend cause I miss her and I need to see how she’s doing now. Please retweet this so we can be reunited.”

And the people of Twitter did not disappoint.