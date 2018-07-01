Longer Tenancy Plans Would Give Renters More Security, Government Says

Peter Horrox via Getty Images Tenants currently feel unable to challenge poor property standards for fear of tenancies being terminated.

Longer tenancy terms could be introduced to give renters more security.

A minimum tenancy term of three years should be introduced to give people renting homes in England greater protection, the government says.

The move could mean an end to so-called revenge evictions, where tenants are told to leave if they complain to their landlords about problems.

As well as helping renters put down roots, the government says it would also give landlords longer term financial security.

In plans to be published on Monday, Housing Secretary James Brokenshire proposes the introduction of a minimum three-year tenancy term, with a six-month break clause.

Data shows that 81% of rental contracts are assured shorthold tenancies with a minimum fixed term of just six or 12 months, despite people staying in their rented homes for an average of nearly four years.

Although tenants and landlords can already agree longer terms between themselves, the majority choose not to do so.

The government says this can lead to tenants feeling insecure, unable to challenge poor property standards for fear of tenancies being terminated, and unable to plan for their future or get involved in the local community.

Under the proposals, tenants would be able to leave before the end of the minimum term, but they would have greater protection if they wanted to stay for an extended period of time.

ESome types of tenant -– for instance those in student accommodation – could be exempt from the rule.

In a statement, Brokenshire said: “It is deeply unfair when renters are forced to uproot their lives or find new schools for their children at short notice due to the terms of their rental contract.

“Being able to call your rental property your home is vital to putting down roots and building stronger communities.

“That’s why I am determined to act, bringing in longer tenancies which will bring benefits to tenants and landlords alike.”

A consultation on the proposals will run until the end of the August.