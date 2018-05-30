Looks We Love: The Beckhams Channeling 'Peaky Blinders' In Baker Boy Caps

We Love… David Beckham and his two eldest sons, Brooklyn and Romeo, indulging in some mini-me styling with matching baker boy caps, while out fishing.

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on May 28, 2018 at 3:40pm PDT

Why It Works… Wearing the same clothes as your dad is not something many of us would have tolerated as teenagers (much less if said dad then shared a photo of the special moment on social media), but when the matching item is a baker boy cap (and your dad is David Beckham) the usual style rules go out the window. Also Seen On: Hit TV show ‘Peaky Blinders’, based in 1920s Birmingham, is a great mood board for baker boy caps.

BBC

Baker boy caps are also a nod to the era of off duty 90s supermodels, and earlier this year Cara Delevingne sported one to Paris Fashion Week. They are also a favourite of Bella Hadid, who has worn a variety of black baker boy caps.

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Oct 4, 2017 at 11:32pm PDT