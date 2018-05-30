Looks We Love: The Beckhams Channeling 'Peaky Blinders' In Baker Boy Caps

We Love…
David Beckham and his two eldest sons, Brooklyn and Romeo, indulging in some mini-me styling with matching baker boy caps, while out fishing.
Why It Works…
Wearing the same clothes as your dad is not something many of us would have tolerated as teenagers (much less if said dad then shared a photo of the special moment on social media), but when the matching item is a baker boy cap (and your dad is David Beckham) the usual style rules go out the window.
Also Seen On:
Hit TV show ‘Peaky Blinders’, based in 1920s Birmingham, is a great mood board for baker boy caps.
Baker boy caps are also a nod to the era of off duty 90s supermodels, and earlier this year Cara Delevingne sported one to Paris Fashion Week. They are also a favourite of Bella Hadid, who has worn a variety of black baker boy caps.
Follow Their Lead:
If you’re heading for the classic look, Hawkins baker boy flat cap, £8.99 - £14.99 from Amazon, may be the one and if you’d like to match with kids who are younger than Beckham’s two boys, Village Hats have a range just for children for £12.95. But if you’d prefer a modern twist on the look, Monki’s studded choice is apt for the festival season, £18 from Asos.