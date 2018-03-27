Looks We Love: Christina Aguilera's Freckles In Paper Magazine

We Love...
Christina Aguilera’s “stripped back” look showcasing her freckles on the cover of Paper Magazine.
Why It Works:
The singer is known for constantly changing look, but despite this, her latest minimal aesthetic showcasing her skin and freckles seems refreshingly new.
But don’t get too used to it as she told Paper Magazine: “I mean, I’m a girl that likes a beat face, let’s not get it twisted”.
Also Spotted On:
Future royal, Meghan Markle previously told Allure magazine that her pet peeve is “when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot.”
Kesha has also been seen recently uploading selfies with a ‘no makeup makeup look’, which celebrate her freckles.
Follow Their Lead:
If you naturally have freckles and want to let them shine through your makeup, try wearing a luminising primer or highlighting face cream. This will either make your skin look glowy or will add a dewy effect to the makeup you place over it. NYX Born To Glow, £8, comes in a wide range of colours, or if you prefer a targeted glow on the high points of your face where freckles tend to be, Glossier’s multi purpose balm, £18, is for you. Plus you can also wear it on your lips and it comes in different flavours.