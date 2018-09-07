Looks We Love: Meghan Markle's Matching Blue Ensemble

Looks We Love… Meghan Markle in a royal blue Jason Wu midi dress on the way to ‘100 Days of Peace’, a charity gala supporting the mental health of military veterans. Her sleeveless shift dress had an interesting wave pattern but was otherwise fairly traditional. The embellished blue Aquazzura shoes were a total Disney Princess dream and matched her Dior navy clutch.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

Why It Works… For a long period of time, matching your shoes and bag to your dress seemed pretty outdated - think mother of the bride - but the new royal is using tonal blocking in a way that we can definitely get on board with. Keeping all the colours in your look close to each other but not exactly the same allows your accessories to still stand out. Next time you’re off on a night out (gala or not) give it a go. Also Seen On…