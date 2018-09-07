Looks We Love: Meghan Markle's Matching Blue Ensemble

Looks We Love…
Meghan Markle in a royal blue Jason Wu midi dress on the way to ‘100 Days of Peace’, a charity gala supporting the mental health of military veterans.
Her sleeveless shift dress had an interesting wave pattern but was otherwise fairly traditional. The embellished blue Aquazzura shoes were a total Disney Princess dream and matched her Dior navy clutch.
Why It Works…
For a long period of time, matching your shoes and bag to your dress seemed pretty outdated - think mother of the bride - but the new royal is using tonal blocking in a way that we can definitely get on board with.
Keeping all the colours in your look close to each other but not exactly the same allows your accessories to still stand out. Next time you’re off on a night out (gala or not) give it a go.
Also Seen On…
Style blogger and founder of Big Hair No Care, Freddie Harrel has been bringing life to our feeds by also matching her dress to her shoes.
In this checkered shift dress with a 70s pointed collar, Harrel pairs her day time look also with jeweled mules.
Follow Their Lead…
To stay in the blue hue, this Karen Millen ruffle dress will be perfect for any weddings (£180), dances and date nights. Don’t forget to match your shoes (Debenhams, £29.99) and purse too (Kurt Geiger, £14).