We Love…
Meghan Markle’s black tuxedo dress by Judith & Charles. Worn to a special West End performance of musical Hamilton, this public date night also raised funds for one of Prince Harry’s charities, Sentebale.
Why It Works…
The modern twist to the classic little black dress turned heads. Though we’ve all witnessed the Duchess of Sussex in a suit before, we still enjoy how the newlywed blends femininity and androgyny effortlessly.
She wore the tux dress with her trusty black stilettos, simple gold jewellery and a slicked back bun.
Also Seen On…
The tuxedo dress seems to be a step ahead of the suit set - something the Princess of Wales was known for wearing. Princess Diana was seen wearing the eighties version of the tux dress, a pinstripe two-piece outside of the Churchill Hotel.
Follow Their Lead…
Black tuxedo dresses can be found all over the high street with Pretty Little Thing selling a double breasted option for only £30.
ASOS also have an asymmetrical option if you’d like to further update the modern tux £38).