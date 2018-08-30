STYLE
Looks We Love: Meghan Markle's Black Tuxedo Mini Dress

Tuxe up.

We Love…

Meghan Markle’s black tuxedo dress by Judith & Charles. Worn to a special West End performance of musical Hamilton, this public date night also raised funds for one of Prince Harry’s charities, Sentebale.

PA Wire/PA Images

Why It Works…

The modern twist to the classic little black dress turned heads. Though we’ve all witnessed the Duchess of Sussex in a suit before, we still enjoy how the newlywed blends femininity and androgyny effortlessly.

She wore the tux dress with her trusty black stilettos, simple gold jewellery and a slicked back bun.

PA Wire/PA Images

Also Seen On…

The tuxedo dress seems to be a step ahead of the suit set - something the Princess of Wales was known for wearing. Princess Diana was seen wearing the eighties version of the tux dress, a pinstripe two-piece outside of the Churchill Hotel.

Follow Their Lead…

Black tuxedo dresses can be found all over the high street with Pretty Little Thing selling a double breasted option for only £30. 

﻿ASOS also have an asymmetrical option if you’d like to further update the modern tux £38).

