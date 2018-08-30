Meghan Markle’s black tuxedo dress by Judith & Charles. Worn to a special West End performance of musical Hamilton, this public date night also raised funds for one of Prince Harry’s charities, Sentebale.

Why It Works…

The modern twist to the classic little black dress turned heads. Though we’ve all witnessed the Duchess of Sussex in a suit before, we still enjoy how the newlywed blends femininity and androgyny effortlessly.

She wore the tux dress with her trusty black stilettos, simple gold jewellery and a slicked back bun.