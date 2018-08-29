STYLE
29/08/2018 06:00 BST

The Best 5 Jumpers For Men To Buy This Autumn

Keeping both cool and warm.

No one is expecting a jumper to last a lifetime, but for the next few months we are going to be treating our knitwear like a second skin, so we want to make sure we’re making the right investments.

Asking a handful of men around the HuffPost UK office what they needed in a knit, the answers were consistent - durability and affordability. Oh, and they don’t want it to be ‘scratchy’. 

So we have put together the best jumpers the internet has to offer: with a range of styles to suit everyone’s taste and budget.

    The Classic Crew Neck
    Uniqlo
    A crew neck jumper is a must have in any man's wardrobe. Versatile and perfect worn with or without a jacket, this dark orange option is our colour of choice for autumn 2018, (Uniqlo, size XS-XL, £24.90).
    The Long Choice
    Native Youth
    A longer jumper may seem sluggish and even uncouth, but when worn with tailored trousers, the whole look appears less lazy and even the new version of smart. This navy option would look great on a lazy Sunday or dressed up for more formal occasions, (Native Youth, size XS-XL, £27).
    Hombres, You Need Some Ombre
    Urban Outfitters
    A turquoise blue and warm toned ombre knit is a bold autumnal choice. At the risk of looking like something your grandmother knitted, pair with cream chinos or a simple pair of blue jeans to tone it down. As this piece of clothing stands out by itself, there's no need to add even a bolder bottom, unless that's your mood, (Urban Outfitters, size S-XL available, £52).
    Winter White
    Ralph Lauren
    Though this may be easy to get dirty, there's nothing fresher than a clean sweatshirt from Polo Ralph Lauren. You can feel the snow approaching when heading out in this jumper, (Ralph Lauren, size big and tall available, £59.50).
    Autumn
    Cos
    Sculpted and minimal, this mock-neck knitted Cos jumper in a pale steel blue feels futuristic but wearable when paired with some denim. Wear the future now, (Cos, size S-XL available, £59).

