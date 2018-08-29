Looks We Love: Serena William's Louis Vuitton Tutu At The U.S Open

We Love…
Serena William’s custom made Louis Vuitton tutu, designed by Virgil Abloh, and worn by the tennis Grand Slam queen for the first round of the U.S Open this week.
Why It Works...
Other than Williams looking totally joyful in a tutu (paired with NikeCourt Flare trainers and fishnet compression tights) this outfit was a response to being censored last week at the French Open.
Williams chose to wear a ‘Black Panther’ inspired catsuit as the new mother said it was helpful in preventing blood clots after her pulmonary embolism. But Bernard Giudicelli, president of the French Tennis Federation said catsuits “will no longer be accepted” in order to “respect” the game.
Serena wasn’t having any of it.
Also Seen On…
Though a fictional character, Carrie Bradshaw’s tutu in Sex and The City was once seen to be controversial as Sarah Jessica Parker played a sex and relationship writer and the tutu itself was flesh coloured, making Bradshaw appear naked. A problem for those who had a problem with women having agency over what they clothed their bodies with.
To this day the actor plays homage to the iconic tutu.
Follow Their Lead…
Though tutu’s have not made a full comeback, only appearing on red carpets when a celebrity wants to make a statement, the tutu itself is under-appreciated and seen to be too playful for ‘real life’.
But we disagree with that as tutu’s can be applied to your wardrobe as similarly as a midi skirt. Feel inspired by William and pop on this navy and black silk and lace tutu skirt (ASOS, £16).