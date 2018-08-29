Looks We Love: Serena William's Louis Vuitton Tutu At The U.S Open

Serena William’s custom made Louis Vuitton tutu, designed by Virgil Abloh, and worn by the tennis Grand Slam queen for the first round of the U.S Open this week.

Why It Works...

Other than Williams looking totally joyful in a tutu (paired with NikeCourt Flare trainers and fishnet compression tights) this outfit was a response to being censored last week at the French Open.

Williams chose to wear a ‘Black Panther’ inspired catsuit as the new mother said it was helpful in preventing blood clots after her pulmonary embolism. But Bernard Giudicelli, president of the French Tennis Federation said catsuits “will no longer be accepted” in order to “respect” the game.

Serena wasn’t having any of it.