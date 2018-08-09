Looks We Love: Chrissy Teigen's 'Headband Of The Day'

We Love…

Chrissy Teigen is currently on a never-ending holiday with her family - husband John Legend, two-year-old daughter Luna and two-month-old son Miles - in Bali, Indonesia.

When we’re not fawning over the adorable foursome in her Instagram stories, we’re completely obsessed with her extensive collection of headbands – John even wrote a very catchy ‘Headband Of The Day’ song, which we can’t quite get out of our heads.