Looks We Love: Chrissy Teigen's 'Headband Of The Day'

We Love…
Chrissy Teigen is currently on a never-ending holiday with her family - husband John Legend, two-year-old daughter Luna and two-month-old son Miles - in Bali, Indonesia.
When we’re not fawning over the adorable foursome in her Instagram stories, we’re completely obsessed with her extensive collection of headbands – John even wrote a very catchy ‘Headband Of The Day’ song, which we can’t quite get out of our heads.
Why It Works...
Aside from wanting to wear a headband all of the time just so we can keep singing the #HBOTD song, the accessory is a great way to keep hairs off the face during the summer and prevent a clammy forehead (sweat = spots). You can try it out at the gym, sported by Chrissy herself, or give your up-do a summery overhaul and pair with a flowing maxi or midi dress, or a culotte jumpsuit. In our honest opinion, the jazzier the print, the better.
Also Seen On…
Eva Mendes, who gave her look a vintage overhaul with a polka-dot headscarf - we love how she’s got a bit of fringe poking out.
Follow Their Lead…
If you want a band that goes with everything, try this black number from ASOS for £14. For those feeling a little more adventurous, this gorgeous teal printed number is just £6.99 from H&M. Lastly, give Chrissy T a run for her money with this bold and bright tropical-print headband from Zara, priced at £7.99.