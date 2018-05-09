Festival Hair Update: Ditch Your Flower Crown For A Halo Headband

Met Gala fashion is mainly so OTT that while we love looking at it, we don’t plan on attempting to recreate it, (dressing as the Pope just isn’t practical on the day-to-day). However, we did spot one trend we’ll be incorporating into our festival planning this summer.
With a ban on glitter imminent at many festivals, we’ve been looking for a more eco-friendly way to shine and halo headbands fit the bill perfectly.
Whether you copy Blake Lively and fashion a bun to look like the sun, choose an ethereal headpiece like SZA or wear a durag under your halo like Solange, golden ovals over your head are the way forward this summer.
Halo headbands can work with any hair type or length. You can wear one simply on your crown, wrapped around like a scrunchie or even use one to push back hair that hasn’t been washed in a few days.
So make like a summer goddess and take your pick of the prettiest angelic hair accessories we’ve found:
-
Not on the high street
-
Free People
-
Etsy
-
Forever 21
-
Accessorize
-
Claires
-
Other Stories
-
Silk Fred
-
HM