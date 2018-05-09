EDITION
    • STYLE
    09/05/2018 10:00 BST

    Festival Hair Update: Ditch Your Flower Crown For A Halo Headband

    Stay golden.

    Met Gala fashion is mainly so OTT that while we love looking at it, we don’t plan on attempting to recreate it, (dressing as the Pope just isn’t practical on the day-to-day). However, we did spot one trend we’ll be incorporating into our festival planning this summer.

    With a ban on glitter imminent at many festivals, we’ve been looking for a more eco-friendly way to shine and halo headbands fit the bill perfectly. 

    Steven Ferdman via Getty Images
    lake Lively attends Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on 7 May 2018 in New York City.

    Whether you copy Blake Lively and fashion a bun to look like the sun, choose an ethereal headpiece like SZA or wear a durag under your halo like Solange, golden ovals over your head are the way forward this summer.

    Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
    Solange Knowles attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on 7 May 2018 in New York City. 

    Halo headbands can work with any hair type or length. You can wear one simply on your crown, wrapped around like a scrunchie or even use one to push back hair that hasn’t been washed in a few days.

    Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
    SZA attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on 7 May 2018 in New York City. 

    So make like a summer goddess and take your pick of the prettiest angelic hair accessories we’ve found:

    • Not on the high street
      Star halo crown, £37, by Crown & Glory via notonthehighstreet.
    • Free People
      Engraved bun cuff, £15 from Free People.
    • Etsy
      Gold leaf bridal crown, £19.07, Lumilin A via Etsy
    • Forever 21
      Mini rhinestone headband, £3 from Forever 21.
    • Accessorize
      Sparkle stretch hair pony, £4, from Accessorize.
    • Claires
      Rose Gold Tone Faux Crystal and Pearl Flower Decorative Hair Swag, £12, Claire's
    • Other Stories
      Open Frame Hair Clip, £8 from & Other Stories.
    • Silk Fred
      Silver star hair clip, £20, by Stephanieverafter via Silk Fred.
    • HM
      Rose gold-coloured hair decoration, £8.99 from H&M.

