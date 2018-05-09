Festival Hair Update: Ditch Your Flower Crown For A Halo Headband

Met Gala fashion is mainly so OTT that while we love looking at it, we don’t plan on attempting to recreate it, (dressing as the Pope just isn’t practical on the day-to-day). However, we did spot one trend we’ll be incorporating into our festival planning this summer.

With a ban on glitter imminent at many festivals, we’ve been looking for a more eco-friendly way to shine and halo headbands fit the bill perfectly.