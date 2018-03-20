Lords Call On Government To Re-Think Free School Meals Cuts

Ministers are being urged to re-think plans to cut free school meals in England after a defeat in the House of Lords.

Peers backed a motion tabled by Labour’s Steve Bassam on Tuesday evening, which calls on the government to delay implementing changes to its free school meals policy until a full impact assessment is carried out.

Charities and other campaigners claim that the welfare reforms tied to universal credit would see up to a million children denied eligibility for free lunches if the changes are rolled out nationwide.

Bassm said he was “delighted” with the 167-160 vote in his favour.

“My mum would have been proud,” he posted on Twitter.

“Now the Govt should honour the terms of the motion, halt the introduction of the cuts and bring forward a poverty impact assessment before making any changes.”