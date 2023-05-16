Lorraine Kelly Defends Holly Willoughby And Phillip Schofield As She Speaks Out On 'Rift' Claims

Lorraine Kelly, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Lorraine Kelly has spoken out to defend Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, admitting she would be “sad” if they were to leave This Morning.

Holly and Phil are currently at the centre of tabloid claims about the state of their relationship, with reports they now “barely speak” behind the scenes.

Lorraine, whose ITV show airs prior to This Morning each weekday, praised the pair for “just getting on with it” as she was asked about the supposed rift by The Sun.

“Do you know what they were back [on Monday] and it was business as usual and everyone is just getting on with it,” she told the newspaper.

Asked what she thinks the future holds for Holly and Phil, Lorraine added: “I would be sad if they left the show but I don’t think that is ever likely to happen and I think they’re just getting on with it.”

As well as her own show, Lorraine previously presented alongside Phillip on This Morning two days a week between 2003 and 2005.

Lorraine Kelly and Phillip Schofield pictured in 2004 ITV/Shutterstock

One of Phil and Holly’s other former co-stars has been less complimentary about them, however.

Eamonn Holmes, who co-hosted Friday editions and school holidays on This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford between 2006 and 2021, branded the pair “actors” in an astonishing attack on his GB News breakfast show on Monday.

He claimed the pair deserved nominations for the “best actor” categories at Sunday night’s TV Baftas, continuing: “The public surely suss that there is no chemistry, that it is a broken fit between the two of them.

“This Morning doesn’t depend on who presents it. It’s an institution.

“It will carry on no matter who presents it. And anybody can check the viewing figures.

“There is no difference between when they present it, or whenever anybody else does.”

Holly and Phil have hosted This Morning together since 2009, and have become known for their off-screen friendship as well as their on-screen partnership.

