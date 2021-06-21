'Losers Of The World': Trump Roasted Over Bizarre Father's Day Rant

Donald Trump is being roundly mocked after the former president attacked “Losers of the world” in a Father’s Day message that seemed especially strange given that he lost the 2020 election by 7 million votes.

Trump on Saturday used Father’s Day to try to sell tickets to his upcoming tour with disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, where plenty of seats remain in most facilities, claiming they make excellent gifts for the holiday.

Then, on Sunday, he issued a statement to a right-wing media network wishing a happy Father’s Day “to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs and other Losers of the world.”

“Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together,” he added.

