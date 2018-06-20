PA Wire/PA Images

Tributes have poured in for three young graffiti artists killed by a train in south London. Jack Gilbert, 23, Harrison Scott-Hood, 23, and Alberto Fresneda Carrasco, 19, all died when they were hit by an out-of-service passenger train near Loughborough Junction station in the early hours of Monday morning. Spray cans were found close to their bodies and friends and loved ones have been remembering them for their work. Jack Gilbert aka ‘Kbag’ Gilbert, from Bush Hill Park, Enfield, “died doing something he loved” a statement from his family said. It added: “There are no words to describe the devastation we feel. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and boyfriend. His generosity was endless and he would help anyone who needed it.

BTP/ PA The family of Jack Gilbert has asked for privacy as they grieve

A post shared by Loucas (@lckyri) on Jun 19, 2018 at 3:33am PDT

“He lit up everyone’s world just by being in it and never failed to put a smile on people’s faces. “The hole he has left in our hearts will never be filled. “His talent for art even from an early age was exceptional. Everyone loved Jack and the only solace we have is he died doing something he loved.” Harrison Scott-Hood aka ‘Lover’ From Muswell Hill, north London, Scott-Hood was “loved by everyone, he was an intelligent and wonderful boy who had so many close friends”, his parents Susie and Perry said.

BTP/ PA The parents of Harrison Scott-Hood said they are ‘completely heartbroken’

A post shared by Alex Ellison (@alexe0639) on Jun 19, 2018 at 2:43am PDT

They added: “We are completely heartbroken by the loss of our only son, Harrison. “He was the love of our life, a kind and beautiful young man and we were beyond broken by this news. “Many people will know Harrison loved to travel, he was a beautiful artist and spent time recently travelling around Vietnam and Cambodia. “Harrison completed us. He is irreplaceable and we will hold the memories of him dearly.” Alberto Fresneda Carrasco aka ‘Trip’ Carrasco, a Spanish-American who lived in Hampstead, north London, was keen on fashion and due to study graphic design at the London College of Communication in September. “With great pain we have received the news of the death of our son… His absence has left a deep hole in the family,” a family statement said.

BTP/ PA Alberto Fresneda Carrasco was due to attend college in September

Life can get taken away at any time :( 19 is way too young RIP pic.twitter.com/TpmcSD4heZ — Stanzz (@OfficialStanzz) June 19, 2018

A post shared by @ldnstreets on Jun 18, 2018 at 11:18pm PDT

A post shared by @ldnstreets on Jun 18, 2018 at 1:28pm PDT

A post shared by WhatYouSpray (@whatyouspray) on Jun 19, 2018 at 4:58am PDT

Further dedications were made to the men on social media, under their graffiti tags Kbag, Lover and Trip. “RIP so young man too soon”, wrote one, while many tributes read “Rest In Paint”, alongside images of the men’s painted tags on trains and walls. Another read: “Stay safe people, it’s not a game.” Flowers and three spray cans lay next to shutters at the station, which had been spray-painted with “RIP” and three love hearts, on Tuesday morning. British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the scene at 7.30am on Monday. The train believed to have hit the men has been found and forensically examined, the force said.

PA The bodies were found on the railway between Brixton and Denmark Hill