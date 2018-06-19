PA Wire/PA Images Flowers and three spray cans lay next to shutters, which have been spray-painted with "RIP" and three love hearts, at Loughborough Junction railway station, close to Brixton in south London.

The three men who were found dead on railway tracks near a busy south London station on Monday have been named by police.

They were Alberto Fresneda Carrasco, aged 19, from Hampstead, Jack Gilbert, aged 23, and Harrison Scott-Hood, aged 23, from Muswell Hill.

Police have said the deaths close to Loughborough Junction station are being treated as “unexplained”.

All the men were pronounced dead at the scene just after 7.30am. It is thought they died in the early hours.

Spray cans taken away by investigators in evidence bags and tributes on social media led to suggestions the three may have been graffiti artists.

The theory has now been confirmed by police.

The point at which their bodies were found contained no accessible escape route, it was reported.

Detective Superintendent Gary Richardson said: “We have a dedicated team working to establish how these young men came to be on the tracks in the early hours of yesterday morning.

“The initial evidence we have been able to gather indicates that the men may have been on the track for the purposes of spraying graffiti.

“We know the men were seen in the Brixton area of South London earlier on Sunday evening and we are working to trace their movements.

“I would continue to urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as they can – the best way is to call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, with reference 93 of 18 June.

“Our thoughts are with those affected families and we would like to remind people that they have expressed their wishes for privacy at this difficult time.”