You know that feeling when you’re starting a new job and you really, really want to make a good impression, so you stay up half the night worrying about looking enthusiastic and planning your perfect first-day outfit? Stressful, isn’t it? Anyway, here’s a photo of Louis Tomlinson attending a press conference where it was unveiled that he was officially joining the ‘X Factor’ judging panel.

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images Louis looking thrilled at the prospect of joining 'X Factor'

The former One Direction star and ‘Back To You’ singer dressed to impress at the event on Tuesday, rocking up in some tracksuit bottoms and a white hoodie, looking absolutely like he’d bagged a new role be was really excited about and not at all reminiscent of someone who’d clean forgotten about the press conference and had to be dragged out of bed to attend. He was joined at the event by fellow newbies Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, the first husband-and-wife team to ever sit alongside one another on the ‘X Factor’ panel.

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images Ayda Field and Robbie Williams

Also serving as judges this year will be ‘X Factor’ staple Simon Cowell as well as returning star Sharon Osbourne, though she’ll have a limited role during live shows, where it’s thought she’ll fill in for Robbie when he’s busy on his South American tour. This is the first time in three years that bosses have given a shake-up to the ‘X Factor’ panel, with both Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh bidding farewell to the ITV talent show earlier this year. ‘X Factor’ auditions begin filming later this week, with the show’s 15th series expected to debut next month. Last year’s series was won by Rak-Su, the first boyband to ever triumph in the show. They remain one of just three ‘X Factor’ champions still signed to Simon Cowell’s Syco record label, alongside Little Mix and James Arthur.