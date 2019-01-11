The former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star was set to make her debut in the show when it opens later this month, but she’s been forced to delay her start date after the accident, which has left her with facial injuries and a fractured wrist.

Louise Redknapp has been forced to pull out of the Dolly Parton musical ‘9 To 5’ after suffering a fall while on her way to rehearsals.

The show is set to run until August and the show’s producers have said they’re hoping Louise “will start performances towards the end of March or early April”.

“The recovery time recommended means Louise is no longer able to properly rehearse the show in the remaining time left before opening,” they told the Sun. “Together we have made the difficult decision to delay Louise’s start date in the show.

“We hope that Louise will start performances sometime towards the end of March/early April 2019.

“Everyone at ‘9 to 5’ wishes Louise a speedy recovery and we look forward to welcoming her back.”

A source claims Louise suffered the fall on the way to rehearsals earlier this week. They told the Sun that she went to hospital for treatment, receiving stitches on one particularly bad cut.

HuffPost UK has contacted Louise’s representative for further comment.

‘9 To 5’ opens at the Savoy Theatre on 28 January and also stars Louise’s fellow former ‘Strictly’ contestant Brian Conley and Love Island’s Amber Davies.