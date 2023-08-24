Emma and Matt Willis in 2018 David M. Benett via Getty Images

Netflix has announced that husband-and-wife duo Emma and Matt Willis will be the hosts of the UK version of Love Is Blind.

While real-life couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey have fronted all four seasons of the hit dating show in the US, bosses have opted for a home-grown pair to present the British version, which is currently in production and will begin streaming next year.

The news was confirmed in a social media clip posted online on Thursday, showing Matt and Emma chatting one another up in Love Is Blind’s famous pods.

Welcome to the pods, Emma and Matt Willis!! ❤️ Coming 2024. pic.twitter.com/3GXtDxKNuN — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 24, 2023

Emma’s past presenting credits include the reality shows Big Brother, The Voice and The Circle.

Meanwhile, Matt is probably best known for his work in the pop group Busted, but he and Emma previously presented the I’m A Celebrity spin-off show Get Me Out Of Here Now! together for two seasons between 2007 and 2008.

Earlier this year, Matt also fronted a documentary for the BBC about his experiences of substance abuse and addiction.

The two stars have been married since 2008 and share three children; 14-year-old Isabelle, 11-year-old Ace and seven-year-old Trixie.

Matt and Emma in December 2021 David M. Benett via Getty Images

Love Is Blind launched in 2020, and sees a group of single people getting to know one another in isolated pods without being able to see one another.

The pairs are only allowed to meet in person after getting engaged, with cameras then following them up until their wedding days.

Brazilian and Japanese versions of the show have already debuted on Netflix previously, with remakes based in Sweden and Germany also in the works.