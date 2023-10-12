20 Hilarious Reactions That Sum Up Chaos Of Love Is Blind Season 5

If there’s one thing Love Is Blind never fails to deliver, it’s drama.

The concept of the popular Netflix reality series lends itself to chaos, as singletons go on a string of blind dates and can only meet the other person after they’ve proposed to them or been proposed to.

Since it launched in 2020, there have been countless love triangles, proposals, and shock twists, as the social experiment pushes individuals beyond conventional dating trends to look outside of their aesthetic type.

UK singletons will also have their chance to enter the popular dating show, as it has been confirmed that the series is hopping across the pond to start its very own UK version.

Until then, fans have two more episodes to sink their teeth into with the season finale – which lands on the streaming platform on Friday 13 October – and the reunion special following on Sunday.

For now, though, it’s time to revisit the X (aka Twitter) memes and hot takes that have helped fans process the highs, lows, and truly baffling moments of this season. Here are some of our favourites…

It’s safe to say some viewers thought Taylor could do better than JP

How I would’ve showed up to that last meeting with JP if I was Taylor #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/wwFHjRJ2sk — Kay (@QuietGurllll) October 3, 2023

Fans were happy to see the hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey make an appearance

When you’re watching #LoveIsBlind and the L*cheys randomly show up for their twice-a-season appearance as the “hosts” pic.twitter.com/lPUm39TYpw — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) October 8, 2023

There was one distracting factor for some viewers… Stacey’s makeup

Stacy needs to worry about blending her contour before worrying about whether or not Johnie is full of shit #LoveIsBlind

pic.twitter.com/zQM8EdI49v — Jake from State Farm knows I exist (@SeniTelly) October 7, 2023

Apparently, it’s not me, it’s not you, it’s JP’s personality

JP having the personality of a rock but blaming Taylor for the "awkwardness"... #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/FDbBTu26TL — chels (@madebychels) October 4, 2023

Miriam won much praise after she served Uche with some truths

Miriam telling Uche “Keep your toxic masculinity to yourself. I will read you for the filth you are” 😭😭😂 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind5 #LoveIsBlindS5 pic.twitter.com/kM9bCPtqhe — Wanja the Multifaceted Storyteller (@wanjanjama) October 7, 2023

The satirical takes of the makeup chats have arrived, and they’re better than ever

Taylor and JP having the makeup talk on Love is Blind #loveisblind #loveisblind5 pic.twitter.com/MaOhJ3GlHV — Taylor Owen (@taylorgraysen) October 5, 2023

Sadly, this season didn’t please everyone…

Is it just me or i don’t see any chemistry in this season of Love is Blind, like no one should get married this season 😬😭 #loveisblind #LoveIsBlindS5 pic.twitter.com/L4Di7dw88O — ♡༄ (@Winterbearr222) October 8, 2023

In true Gogglebox style, some of us prefer watching other people’s reactions more than the show itself

If you guys are not watching Jessie Woo’s YouTube reactions you are missing out. She makes me fall out every video 😅… #loveisblind #LoveIsBlindS5 pic.twitter.com/gsSAoPSM9r — KB 💕 (@KaySharice) October 9, 2023

With arguments left right and centre already, some fans are already struggling to keep up…

I’m soooo lost at what Izzy and Stacy are mad at Johnie about. 🤔#LoveIsBlindS5 #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/CaYspLPl15 — Tinkerbell’s Bae (@PhenomPixie) October 6, 2023

But, don’t worry, here’s a season recap for those of us who have watched it all and are still baffled

Here is your Love is Blind season recap… pic.twitter.com/V9Nnrkj4NC — 🍊Elgin Barrett Eugene Smith lll🍊 (@Southside_Gunn) October 7, 2023

We’ve had to create a whole new language for Milton’s lectures

Remember that time Izzy wanted a private moment…

Izzy running to the closet to cry on the floor and the camera crew zooming in on it is absolutely SENDING ME. #LoveIsBlindS5 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/PipPhB80YQ — Critt (@Critney_Spears) October 6, 2023

When the group got together, let’s just say tensions were high

There may be trouble in paradise, but Milton couldn’t miss out on his three-meals

Milton was busting down that food while Lydia droned on and on about whatever the fuck. The man even took the time to wipe his mouth - he wasn’t missing any meals on her behalf 🤣 #loveisblind #loveisblind5 #LoveIsBlindS5 pic.twitter.com/n3fQSab1dC — ♉️ alien superstar 👽😈 (@RobynDMarley_) October 7, 2023

Izzy was giving viewers the ick with this one habit

Izzy packing his suitcase like this pissed me off so bad. I don’t even like Stacy… but she needs to RUN. #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/2YyWZavCnV — Ho, why is you here? (@Ryahhhhhhhh) October 6, 2023

A round of applause for the editing team for gifting us with this gem

HAHA give the Love is Blind team an Emmy just for this editing #loveisblind5 #loveisblinds5 pic.twitter.com/rEQhFW3geA — Millenial89 (@millenial89) October 7, 2023

It turns out everyone, including the waiters, are here for the Love Is Blind tea

The server bringing they food over while Lydia and Milton are arguing 😂😂 #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/mVA8ARYW6Q — Beat it, nerd. 👨🏽🔬 (@_WanShiTong) October 6, 2023

Some of Milton’s preachings really do speak to us

I’m gonna need #loveisblind to send me the audio of Milton saying “you’re too strong. You’re too big. Look at you; you’re a grown ass woman. You’re a badass. You got a great ass job. You make great ass money. You’re independent as fuck” so I can use it as my morning affirmations. — 🌈⃤. extra & terrestrial 𓍊𓋼𓆏𖡼Ⓥ (@latashaellis) October 7, 2023

Is Lydia the Ekin-Su of the series?

Lydia is a sweet talker and she knows exactly what to say! The reality is, she sounds scripted and rehearsed - not one ounce of authenticity in her words! She’s not fooling Jessica, she’s not fooling Ms. Rita and she’s not fooling me! #loveisblind #loveisblind5 #LoveIsBlindS5 pic.twitter.com/LPATRHPX1X — ♉️ alien superstar 👽😈 (@RobynDMarley_) October 6, 2023

Izzy shares the bizarre way he was turned on by Stacy

Stacey when Izzy said he got turned on watching her bully Johnie #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/8dX6UdaQzA — Gilét (@GiletSays) October 6, 2023