‘Love Island’ returned with a bang on Monday (4 June) night, and no sooner had we been introduced to the new Islanders than they were forced to couple up.

The first recoupling ceremony of the series has resulted in five brand new pairings being formed - but it seems the contestants shouldn’t get too comfortable just yet, as one of them faces being left single in the next 24 hours.

Viewers of the ITV2 reality show saw host Caroline Flack unveil five fresh female Islanders as the new series kicked off, before the boys were introduced one-by-one, with the girls being asked who they wished to couple up with.