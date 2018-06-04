‘Love Island’ returned with a bang on Monday (4 June) night, and no sooner had we been introduced to the new Islanders than they were forced to couple up.
The first recoupling ceremony of the series has resulted in five brand new pairings being formed - but it seems the contestants shouldn’t get too comfortable just yet, as one of them faces being left single in the next 24 hours.
Viewers of the ITV2 reality show saw host Caroline Flack unveil five fresh female Islanders as the new series kicked off, before the boys were introduced one-by-one, with the girls being asked who they wished to couple up with.
Construction worker Niall Aslam was the first boy in, with Kendal Rae-Knight stepping forward, thus becoming the first official ‘Love Island’ couple of 2018.
Second in was A&E medic Doctor Alex George, who had a heartbreaking moment when no-one stepping forward for him. This meant he was able to choose who he wanted to couple up with, picking air steward Laura Anderson.
However, no sooner than they had gotten together than Laura ditched him for the next boy who walked into the villa, 20-year-old Wes Nelson.
Model Eyal Brooker was the fourth boy to enter, with Danny Dyer’s daughter Dani, West End star Samira Mighty and model Hayley Hughes stepping forward to be in a couple with him.
He plumped for Hayley, with Dani going on to couple up with the fifth boy, Jack Fincham.
By default, Alex and Samira then ended up as a couple, having not managed to entice anyone else into a partnership.
However, there was a twist in store as a sixth lad was then unveiled - Geordie personal trainer Adam Collard.
While he remains currently single, he has 24 hours to decide which girl he wants to steal, which will then leave one of the other lads uncoupled.
With the ‘Love Island’ rules stating that contestants must be in an official couple to remain on the Island, the solo guy will then face being axed.
But who should Adam choose to couple up with? Vote in our poll below...
Find out who Adam has picked when ‘Love Island’ continues on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV2.