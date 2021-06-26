Love Island's Hugo Wants To 'Set An Example' As First Contestant With A Physical Disability

Love Island newcomer Hugo Hammond has spoken about how he hopes to “set an example” ahead of his arrival in the villa.

The 24-year-old was born with club foot, and is the first ever Love Island contestant to have a physical disability.

Speaking before the launch of this year’s series, Hugo said (via PA Media): “If I can set a great example and show people that having a disability doesn’t mean you can’t be mainstream or it doesn’t mean that I don’t have a right to find love and things like that, then that would be great.”

“I would love to be the torch bearer for that,” he added.