It’s been two long years since Love Island’s Mallorcan villa last opened its doors – but we’re excited to report that it’s once again open for business.
Ahead of Monday night’s launch, which marks the ITV2 reality show’s return to our screens after 18 months, bosses have shared first-look pictures at the newly-revamped villa so we can see exactly where the new Islanders will be settling in.
At first glance, the Love Island gaff doesn’t seem to have changed all that much, with brightly-coloured accents and slogans like “bulking”, “bae-cation” and “moist” (which we’re sure should divide opinion) still being a key design feature.
However, there have been some small changes made to keep things fresh.
This year, neon lights have been added all over the place, while the communal bedroom has been adorned with some fruity artwork.
Love Island has also given the bathroom a spruce, with essential products – including sun cream and an entire Superdrug’s worth of hairspray – already stocked and waiting for the contestants.
The hideaway (where the Islanders can escape for some one-on-one time) has been given a makeover, including a pink-and-purple colour scheme and some provocative neon light artwork.
Check out all the photos from this year’s Love Island villa below:
All 11 of this year’s Islanders have now been revealed ahead of their entrances, and you can get to know them a little better here.
Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday 28th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes will also be available to watch the following morning on BritBox.