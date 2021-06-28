It’s been two long years since Love Island’s Mallorcan villa last opened its doors – but we’re excited to report that it’s once again open for business.

Ahead of Monday night’s launch, which marks the ITV2 reality show’s return to our screens after 18 months, bosses have shared first-look pictures at the newly-revamped villa so we can see exactly where the new Islanders will be settling in.

At first glance, the Love Island gaff doesn’t seem to have changed all that much, with brightly-coloured accents and slogans like “bulking”, “bae-cation” and “moist” (which we’re sure should divide opinion) still being a key design feature.

However, there have been some small changes made to keep things fresh.