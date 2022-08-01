14 Viral Love Island Moments That Nearly Broke The Internet This Season

After eight weeks of drama, dumpings and declarations, the sun is about to set on Love Island for another year as one couple walk out of the villa victorious.
And what a series it has been, eh?
In celebration (slash commiseration – seriously what are we going to at 9pm each night now?) of the finale, here’s a look back at some of the most viral moments of the past two months.
Advertisement
When Andrew had to confess to Tash what he’d been up to with Coco during Casa Amor, ‘or whatever’...
When pineapple on pizza became the cause of a fight between Ekin-Su and Nathalia...
When Davide uttered this immortal line and it took up rent-free residence in our heads forever more...
Advertisement
When he followed it up with another instant classic...
And when he told Tash to get her own material...
When Indiyah served up 2022′s answer to Millie and her keyboard during the annual Talent Show...
And when Ekin-Su (or is that Mariah Carey, we can’t tell?) gave us another take on Twinkle Twinkle Little Star...
Advertisement
When Ekin-Su showed off proved exactly how she became a Turkish soap opera star...
That said, her Voldemort impression could still do with some work...
When Cheyanne dropped a bomb after Jacques didn’t pick her to recouple with...
When Indiyah made this quip to Dami during the Casa Amor recoupling...
When Ekin-Su was not here “to make seasonal girlfriends”...
Advertisement
Everything about the heart-rate challenge...
And of course, who could forget Ekin-Su’s antics on the terrace...
The Love Island final airs on Monday at 9pm on ITV2.