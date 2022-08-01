14 Viral Love Island Moments That Nearly Broke The Internet This Season

Just some of the Love Island moments that had everyone talking this year ITV

After eight weeks of drama, dumpings and declarations, the sun is about to set on Love Island for another year as one couple walk out of the villa victorious.

And what a series it has been, eh?

In celebration (slash commiseration – seriously what are we going to at 9pm each night now?) of the finale, here’s a look back at some of the most viral moments of the past two months.

Advertisement

When Andrew had to confess to Tash what he’d been up to with Coco during Casa Amor, ‘or whatever’...

When pineapple on pizza became the cause of a fight between Ekin-Su and Nathalia...

When Davide uttered this immortal line and it took up rent-free residence in our heads forever more...

Advertisement

When he followed it up with another instant classic...

‘Fake as the LV’. ‘The Louis Vuitton from China’.



Davide has literally just produced the most iconic television one-liner of all time.



What a guy. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KEj9bBR4K0 — Cal (@calsirjames) July 13, 2022

And when he told Tash to get her own material...

When Indiyah served up 2022′s answer to Millie and her keyboard during the annual Talent Show...

Can we form a #LoveIsland band please? 😂



This is giving me strong flashbacks to Year 2 but fair play to @1ndiyah and also @ekinsuofficial for playing Mum 👏😂



Talent Show 2022, you have delivered! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eE1ia9Ywlv — off the island Pod (@offtheislandPod) July 26, 2022

And when Ekin-Su (or is that Mariah Carey, we can’t tell?) gave us another take on Twinkle Twinkle Little Star...

Alexa play Ekin su twinkle twinkle little star #loveisland pic.twitter.com/dLozSVXhxx — Ashley (@bramwell_ashley) July 30, 2022

Advertisement

When Ekin-Su showed off proved exactly how she became a Turkish soap opera star...

We’re going to miss Ekin Su so much 🤣 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/9ogTijcY5U — Love Island Reactions (@LIReactions) July 31, 2022

That said, her Voldemort impression could still do with some work...

When Cheyanne dropped a bomb after Jacques didn’t pick her to recouple with...

When Indiyah made this quip to Dami during the Casa Amor recoupling...

dami: you’re a heartbreaker so, here we are

indiyah: may the best heartbreaker win.



she ate him up with just one line. #loveIsland #TALKSWITHASH pic.twitter.com/lZexy81RVD — #1 indiyah & ekin-su defender (@03683m) July 7, 2022

When Ekin-Su was not here “to make seasonal girlfriends”...

Advertisement

Everything about the heart-rate challenge...

And of course, who could forget Ekin-Su’s antics on the terrace...