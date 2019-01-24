Love Island's Adam Collard Calls Police Following Incident With Ferne McCann At The NTAs

Police are making enquiries after an alleged incident between reality stars Ferne McCann and Adam Collard at the National Television Awards earlier this week.

As reported by The Sun, the two were allegedly involved in a heated row at an NTAs after-party, with the newspaper claiming the police were called after Ferne threw her drink at the former ‘Love Island’ star.

No arrests were made, but the police have said they are continuing to look into the incident.