After a week of headlines, you might have thought Gemma Collins would have had enough attention, but think again.
The GC attempted to steal the show on the red carpet of Tuesday’s National Television Awards, with a typically over-stated outfit.
Rather than slip quietly in the back entrance of the O2 Arena, the ‘Dancing On Ice’ contestant sashayed down the red carpet in a dress that not only came complete with a train, but with a person to carry it.
How very GC.
Fortunately, the task of being her dress assistant didn’t fall to Gemma’s boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent, who she joined to pose for photographers.
Her appearance at the NTAs came after Gemma quit social media to focus on her training for ‘Dancing On Ice’.
Sunday’s show saw he involved a live showdown with judge Jason Gardiner, in which she accused him of selling stories on her.
He has since branded her claims he sold a story on her “salacious and libellous”.
Jason and Gemma’s exchange has also prompted over 80 Ofcom complaints, with viewers split on whose side they were on.
It also drew criticism from The GC’s fellow contestant Saira Khan, who said it “distressed” her children who were sat in the audience, suggesting the pair should have set aside their differences for “a family show”.