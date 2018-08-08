Still struggling to fill that ‘Love Island’ void in your life? Well, it seems ITVBe has the answer. It has been announced the Australian version of the show is coming to the UK, after much petitioning from fans.

9Go The opening 'Love Island Australia' line-up

The Aussie incarnation of the ITV2 hit recently made headlines on this side of the globe when fans here in the UK saw clips of the outrageous antics online, with many even claiming it was better than our most recent series. Now bosses have granted those wanting to watch the show in full their wish, giving it a slot on sister channel ITVBe - and there is not long to wait either. It will begin airing on Monday 13 August at 11pm, continuing nightly, and will also be available to watch on the ITV Hub.

9Go Host Sophie Monk is the Aussie Caroline Flack

Viewers may also spot a familiar face among the Islanders in the form of ‘Big Brother’ 11 star John James Parton, who famously had a relationship with Josie Gibson on the last Channel 4 series in 2010. ‘Love Island Australia’ first aired Down Under back in May, and was filmed in Mallorca, just minutes away from the UK villa.

9Go Former 'Big Brother UK' star John James Parton is one of the Islanders

It became the second international edition of the show after Germany aired its own version last year. It has also been announced viewers in Demark, Finland, Norway and Sweden will be getting their own editions too. The most recent series of the UK’s ‘Love Island’ - won by Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham - broke records for ITV2, attracting an average of four million viewers a night across its eight-week run. ITV later gave new fans the chance to catch up on last year’s series by uploading all of it onto their on-demand service. Series one and two of the show are also currently available to watch on Netflix.