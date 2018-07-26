Love Island's Baby Episode Serves Up Three Undoubted Moments Of The Series

Love Island’s baby episode is traditionally one of the most loved of any series, and things were no different as this year’s aired.

The task, which sees the couples become parents to interactive plastic dolls, served up three classic moments on Wednesday night.

While many thought producers would fail to top last year’s episode, which saw Chris Hughes form an unlikely bond with his and Olivia Attwood’s ‘son’ Cash, Dr Alex George and Josh Denzel somehow managed to upstage him.