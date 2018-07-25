After a row that left ‘Love Island’ viewers distraught, fans of the show have been given cause to breathe a sigh of relief, after Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer made amends.

‘Love Island’ lovers took to Twitter earlier this week to express concern for fan favourites Jack and Dani’s relationship, after they were seen falling out over the results of a lie detector test.

Fortunately, in Tuesday’s show, the couple were seen talking things out and putting their row behind them.