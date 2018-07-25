After a row that left ‘Love Island’ viewers distraught, fans of the show have been given cause to breathe a sigh of relief, after Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer made amends.
‘Love Island’ lovers took to Twitter earlier this week to express concern for fan favourites Jack and Dani’s relationship, after they were seen falling out over the results of a lie detector test.
Fortunately, in Tuesday’s show, the couple were seen talking things out and putting their row behind them.
Clearing the air, Jack said: “Essentially, I love you, I want to be with you. And I want a family. That’s what I want out of us two. And I’m so happy that I’ve found it. So I’d like to just put that to bed.”
Speaking in the Beach Hut, Dani said: “I felt like we were both calmed down this morning, we slept on it. I think in a relationship if anything’s bothered you, or upset you, say it there and then, and then move forward from it, and then work around it, rather than just attacking each other.”
Jack and Dani’s reconciliation came as a massive relief to viewers, who voiced their feelings on Twitter:
Jack and Dani have been coupled up ever since their first day on ‘Love Island’, and have been favourites to win the show throughout this year’s series.
Over the course of this year’s run, it’s been pretty smooth sailing for the pair, though they had a brief blip when they were separated during the Casa Amor twist, when a devastated Dani discovered her boyfriend was living in another villa with his ex-girlfriend.
What she didn’t know, much to viewers’ annoyance, was that Jack had taken special measures to avoid being alone with anyone but Dani, even sleeping outside so he wouldn’t have to share his bed with another girl.
‘Love Island’ continues on Wednesday night at 9pm on ITV2.