Eliminated ‘Love Island’ star Georgia Steel has spoken out about her kiss with Jack Fowler, confirming rumours the romantic moment was filmed more than once.

Georgia and Jack’s inadvertent smooch became one of the most talked-about moments of this year’s series, not just because of a debate around who instigated it, but also because one eagle-eyed fan found footage suggesting it was actually recorded more than once.

Having now left the villa, it didn’t take long before Georgia was asked about the multiple takes, and confirmed that she and Jack didn’t just kiss the once.