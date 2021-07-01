Love Island has only been back on our screens for three days, but already we’ve said a premature goodbye to one Islander, and we’re about to welcome two more.
Show bosses have released more details about two new bombshells, whose arrival was trailed at the end of Wednesday night’s show.
Following Shannon Singh’s exit, the contestants will soon be joined by new boys Chuggs and Liam, as they seek to shake up the villa.
Get to know them better below...
Chuggs Wallis
Age: 23
From: Surrey
Job: Business owner – customised hats
He says: “My mates would describe me as a solid mate. Everyone always comes to me for advice. I’m always the one organising things for everyone too. I put together the funnest nights out that we’ve had, hosting parties at home, pub crawls.”
Who he has his eye on: “From first impressions Liberty, Chloe and Faye.”
Liam Reardon
Age: 21
From: Wales
Job: Bricklayer
He says: “I love meeting people. I do seasons in Ibiza, every day you’re meeting someone new. I was a host of a beach club. So making friends and finding someone I’m actually attracted to.”
Who he has his eye on: “Kaz is really good looking and has a great personality. I’m looking forward to getting to know her. And Chloe - I like her confidence and I’m intrigued to see what she’s about.”
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. New episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.